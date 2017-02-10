Trump hits back after court nominee's criticism

WASHINGTON • Mr Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter yesterday at a Democratic senator, who publicly shared that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch had said he found the President's attacks on the federal judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralising".

In a morning tweet, Mr Trump tried to question the credibility of Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, by referencing a 2010 acknowledgement by the senator that he had misspoken about having served in the US war in Vietnam, when in fact he had never gone to war.

"Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?" Mr Trump said in his tweet.

On Wednesday, Mr Blumenthal relayed to reporters comments that he said were made by Mr Gorsuch, Mr Trump's Supreme Court nominee, during a private meeting.

The account was confirmed by Mr Ron Bonjean, a member of the group guiding the judge through his confirmation process on behalf of the administration.

Mr Trump did not elaborate on how he thought Mr Gorsuch's comments had been misrepresented.

The President has made several disparaging comments about the federal judiciary in the wake of an order halting his directive that temporarily bars refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Mr Trump on Wednesday declared that an appeals court's Tuesday night hearing, regarding his controversial immigration executive order, was "disgraceful". He also said judges were more concerned about politics than following the law.

The remarks followed earlier tweets from Mr Trump, disparaging "the so-called judge" who issued a nationwide stop to his plan.

He had said the ruling "puts our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system".

