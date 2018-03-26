Trump expels 60 Russians, closes Seattle consulate after UK chemical attack: Officials

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 26) ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over a nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain, senior US officials said.

The order includes 12 Russian intelligence officers from Russia's mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York and reflects concerns that Russian intelligence activities have been increasingly aggressive, senior US administration officials told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Moscow has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England, the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War II.

"Today President Donald J. Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing," the White House said in a statement.

"The United States takes this action in conjunction with our Nato allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilising activities around the world.

"Today’s actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia’s ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America’s national security. With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences."

Meanwhile, Germany will expel four Russian diplomats over Moscow's suspected involvement in the poisoning of Skripal, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.

Britain expelled 23 Russians as a result and Moscow retaliated by expelling the same number of Britons.

This story is developing.