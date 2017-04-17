Trump defends his U-turn on China in latest tweet

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - United States President Donald Trump yesterday defended his recent about-face on calling China a currency manipulator, saying he welcomes its help in dealing with North Korea.

The comment on Twitter was the first from Mr Trump since North Korea's latest missile launch.

"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem?" he wrote. "We will see what happens!"

In his presidential campaign, he often claimed China was manoeuvring the yuan to boost its exports, costing the US manufacturing jobs.

He promised to label China a currency manipulator on Day One of his administration. But last week, he struck a different chord.

"They're not currency manipulators," he told the Wall Street Journal, saying China had not been manipulating its currency for months.

A few minutes after his tweet related to North Korea yesterday, he sent a second one. "Happy Easter to everyone!" it said.