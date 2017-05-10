Trump defends firing of FBI director, pledges "far better" replacement

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 10) defended his firing of the FBI's director, blasting Democratic critics who decried the move and vowing to replace James Comey with someone "far better."

"Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me," Trump wrote in a series of posts on Twitter one day after he fired the top US law enforcement official.

Comey had been leading a probe into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome.