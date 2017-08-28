Trump declares emergency in Louisiana as tropical storm Harvey continues to wreak destruction

People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Rd. in Houston on Aug 27, 2017 as the US fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 28) declared an emergency in Louisiana as part of the southern state was pelted with rain from tropical storm Harvey.

The declaration allows the federal government, specifically the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts. It also provides federal funding for disaster relief.

"This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population," the White House said in a statement.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorised to identify, mobilise, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."

As of Monday morning, Harvey was hovering on the Gulf coast of Texas, about 160km south-west of Houston.

It was expected to start moving toward the north-east on Tuesday, bringing heavy rains through Friday to already inundated parts of east Texas and into neighbouring southwestern Louisiana.

