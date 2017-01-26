Trump could reopen CIA ‘black site' prisons

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - These pictures show the barbed wire surrounding a military site in Poland, where the Central Intelligence Agency is alleged to have once operated a secret prison.

These so-called CIA black-sites were said to be used to detain, interrogate, and torture terror suspects on foreign soil far from the US bill of rights.

And they could soon be up and running again.

Two US officials telling Reuters President Donald Trump could sign an executive order in the next few days demanding a review of US intelligence needs, and whether the CIA should be back in the interrogation business.

A draft of the executive order obtained by the Washington Post is titled 'Detention and Interrogation of Enemy Combatants.'

Pressed by reporters Wednesday (Jan 25), White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer denying any knowledge of the document.

Spicer said: “I have no idea where it came from, but it is not a White House document.”

A reporter then asked: “Is he considering bringing back black sites and waterboarding?”

Spicer replies: “I'm not going to start answering hypotheticals about documents that are floating around. That's a ridiculous - you're basically - OK, we're going to end this right now.”

The CIA launched its covert interrogation program after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks under President George W. Bush.

On Oct 5 2007, President George W. Bush, who was in Washington DC at the time, said: “When we find somebody who may have information regarding an, a potential attack on America, you bet we're going to detain them, and you bet we're going to question them - because the American people expect us to find out information, actionable intelligence so we can help protect them. That's our job.”

Former inmates allege they were beaten, subjected to waterboarding, and other forms of torture in prisons overseas where they were denied contact with the outside world.

President Barack Obama shut the program down in 2009.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to bring back waterboarding, and other forms of torture.

Back when he was still a Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who was at primary campaign event in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Feb 17, 2016, he said: “Torture works, okay folks. Torture - you know I have these guys - torture doesn't work. Believe me, it works. Okay? And waterboard is your minor form. some people say it's not actually torture. Let's assume it is. But they asked me the question. What do you think of waterboarding? Absolutely fine. But we should go much stronger than waterboarding.”

The draft also keeps open the military detention center at the Guantanamo Bay naval base, which Obama tried, unsuccessfully, to close throughout his eight years in office.