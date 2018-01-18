Trump contradicts top aide, says stance on Mexico border wall has not 'evolved'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump yesterday (Thurs) said his concept of a wall along the US border with Mexico "has never changed or evolved", contradicting comments made by his chief of staff.

White House chief of staff John Kelly told Hispanic lawmakers during a Wednesday meeting that some of Mr Trump's immigration views during the campaign were "uninformed", according to reports in the Washington Post and New York Times.

General Kelly elaborated in an interview later with Fox News, saying that the Republican president's views have "evolved".

In an apparent rebuke of Gen Kelly, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday: "The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it."

The border wall stands at the centre of a congressional struggle to overhaul immigration before the March expiration of a programme protecting so-called "Dreamers" - immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

Mr Trump wants any deal to include funding for the wall, which Democrats oppose and is expected to cost more than US$20 billion.

During the campaign, Trump supporters cheered when he loudly promised a barrier along the 3,200km-long US-Mexico frontier to keep out drug smugglers and undocumented immigrants and have Mexico pay for it.

Related Story Trump talks Daca, renews demand on border wall

Related Story Showdown looms as Trump links wall funding to fate of migrants

Since taking office, he has acknowledged there were geographical barriers such as mountains and rivers along the border where a wall would not be necessary.

"The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous US$71 billion dollar trade surplus with the US," Mr Trump said on Twitter on Thursday.

Gen Kelly told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday that the administration was considering visa fees and a renegotiation of Nafta as ways to get revenue from Mexico.