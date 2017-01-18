Trump Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross to tell senators: 'I am not anti-trade'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross will tell senators on Wednesday (Jan 18) that he is not "anti-trade" but the United States should not put up with malicious trading practices or unfair subsidies from foreign trading partners.

"I am not anti-trade. I am pro-trade. But I am pro-sensible trade, not trade that is detrimental to the American worker and to the domestic manufacturing base," Ross said in a prepared testimony to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that was obtained by Reuters.