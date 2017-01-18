Trump Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross to tell senators: 'I am not anti-trade'

Investor Wilbur Ross arrives at Trump Tower on Dec 15, 2016, in New York City.
Investor Wilbur Ross arrives at Trump Tower on Dec 15, 2016, in New York City. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross will tell senators on Wednesday (Jan 18) that he is not "anti-trade" but the United States should not put up with malicious trading practices or unfair subsidies from foreign trading partners.

"I am not anti-trade. I am pro-trade. But I am pro-sensible trade, not trade that is detrimental to the American worker and to the domestic manufacturing base," Ross said in a prepared testimony to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that was obtained by Reuters.

