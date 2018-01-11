Trump calls collusion allegations 'a Democrat hoax'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 10) denied allegations of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia and said it is unlikely an interview would happen with the special counsel leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

"For 11 months, they've had this phony cloud over our government and it's hurt our government. It's a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election that frankly the Democrats should have won," Trump told reporters at a news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

When asked if he would speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump said: "We'll see what happens."

"When they have no collusion and nobody's found any collusion, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview," Trump said.