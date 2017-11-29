Trump blasts top Democrats for skipping meeting

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump blasted House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer after they pulled out of a meeting to fund the government.

"I am not really that surprised, we have a lot of differences," Trump said. "They've been all talk, but they've been no action and now it's even worse, it's not even talk."

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the move by the two top Democrats "regrettable".

Schumer and Pelosi said in a joint statement that they decided not to attend after Trump tweeted he did not expect to reach a deal.

"Given that the president doesn't see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.

A Dec 8 deadline is looming for passing a spending measure needed to prevent a government shutdown.

Although Republicans control both chambers of the US Congress, their leaders will likely need to rely on at least some Democratic votes to pass the spending measure.