Trump blasts CEOs who quit advisory panels as "grandstanders"

US President Donald Trump speaks during a security briefing on Aug 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a security briefing on Aug 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 15) dismissed company executives who have resigned from one of his presidential advisory committees in reaction to his response following weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"

Trump wrote on Twitter after the chief executives of Merck & Co Inc, Under Armour Inc and Intel Corp left his Presidential Manufacturing Council.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice