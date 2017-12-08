Trump beats Kim, sort of, at Art Basel in Miami Beach

A painting, entitled "President Trump becomes a Wonder Woman, unifies the country and fights Rocket Man", was a star attraction at Art Basel in Miami Beach which opened yesterday. The parody piece by Peter Saul shows the US President in the iconic garb of the female superhero, punching caricatures of Mr Kim. Also on display at the international art festival - which has become one of America's main art dealing hubs since its first event in 2002 - are various works by Roy Lichtenstein and a 1979 painting by Dutch artist Willem de Kooning valued at US$35 million (S$47 million).