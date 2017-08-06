Trump 'appreciates' China, Russia backing on North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON (AFP) - United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (Aug 5) commended China and Russia for their support on a US-drafted resolution ramping up sanctions on North Korea, saying he "appreciates" their votes.

"The President appreciates China's and Russia's cooperation in securing passage of this resolution," read a White House statement released after the UN Security Council's unanimous passage of the sweeping measures.

"He will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its threatening and destabilizing behaviour."