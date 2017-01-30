Trump, after immigration order, says Delta, protesters caused airport problems

Stranded Delta Air Lines passengers wait to check in at the main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan 29, 2017.
Stranded Delta Air Lines passengers wait to check in at the main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Published
11 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 30) continued to defend his controversial immigration order, saying disruptions at airports over the weekend were due to Delta Air Lines and protesters, and that US Secretary John Kelly has said the implementation of the new restrictions is going well.

"Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage ... protesters and the tears of Senator (Chuck) Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" Mr Trump said on Twitter.

Delta suffered a system outage Sunday night.

