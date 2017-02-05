Trump administration appeals federal judge's block of immigration ban

US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with executives and union representatives from the Harley Davidson company at the White House in Washington, DC, US on Feb 2, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
WASHINGTON (AFP) - Donald Trump's administration on Saturday (Feb 4) appealed a federal judge's order that blocked the US president's ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The Justice Department appeal comes one day after a US district judge filed a nationwide order halting the ban's implementation. Since then, the Department of Homeland Security has reverted to standard, previous procedure in admitting people from the affected countries.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the appeal "beyond the filing at this time," in an email to AFP.

