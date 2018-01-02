Truck strikes pedestrians, vehicle in San Francisco, injuring seven

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - At least seven people suffered injuries when a truck hit pedestrians and another vehicle in San Francisco on Monday (Jan 1), an incident that police said was not related to terrorism, authorities and local media reported.

ABC7 television reported that a box truck had made an illegal left turn when it struck two pedestrians, a parked car and a Mazda sedan with a family of five inside it.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that one pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and another was seriously injured. The family in the car suffered minor injuries, the department said.

Police Officer Grace Gatpandan said there was no indication the incident was a terrorist attack, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

An Uzbek immigrant has been charged with killing eight people in New York in a November truck attack that authorities called an act of terrorism.

Similar attacks in Europe have killed scores.