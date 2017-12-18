Track Palin, son of politician Sarah Palin, arrested in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA (REUTERS) - The elder son of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin was in jail on Sunday (Dec 17) facing assault and burglary charges in her home state of Alaska.

Track Palin, 28, appeared in state court in Palmer, Alaska, earlier in the day on a felony burglary charge and misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief charges, court records showed. The records indicated all the charges involved domestic violence.

It is not clear whether he entered a plea to the charges.

His legal troubles have prompted his mother in the past to question the support available for military veterans like him who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress.

A representative for Sarah Palin could not immediately be reached. Court records did not indicate whether an attorney had been appointed for Track Palin, and Reuters was unable to reach an attorney who has represented him in the past.

After his arrest on Saturday, he remained in custody at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer on Sunday afternoon, Megan Edge, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Corrections, said by phone.

In 2016, he faced several charges related to domestic violence, including using a weapon while intoxicated, court records show. The case was resolved in a special veterans' court, with a conviction on a misconduct charge.

His involvement in a booze-fuelled brawl at a family gathering in 2014 also drew wide attention. The authorities did not file criminal charges in the incident.

Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor, rose to national prominence after being selected as US Senator John McCain's running mate in his failed 2008 presidential bid against Democrat Barack Obama.