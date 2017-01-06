Toyota's AI concept car and Sony's OLED TVs impress at CES

LAS VEGAS - Sony says its organic light-emitting diode display technology offers an 'unprecedented' TV experience.

Launched at CES in Las Vegas, the firm says OLED boasts sharper images than liquid-crystal displays, without the need for backlighting.

"This is a world's first, sound that comes directly from the screen. This revolutionary acoustic surface technology actually vibrates the display to produce the awe-inspiring sound," said Kazuo Hirai, Sony's Chief Executive Officer.

Sony launched OLED technology a decade ago, but halted production amid the global economic downturn.

No release date or price tag for the ultra thin TV has been announced. Cars are a big feature of CES 2017.

Toyota unveiled its concept vehicle, featuring digital displays throughout and an artificial intelligence system.

"There's an amazing 3-D, heads up display to help keep the driver's eyes and, most importantly, their attention to the road. But information also appears like magic on the dashboard, on the walls, on the seats, wherever you need it, whenever you need it," said Bob Carter, senior vice president of automotive operations at Toyota.

Toyota says the vehicle features what it calls 'kinetic warmth,' to create a relationship between the driver and the car.

Self-driving cars and drones also feature heavily at CES, which runs until January 8.