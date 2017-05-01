Tornadoes, storms kill nine in US South

DALLAS, Texas (REUTERS) - Tornadoes ripped through an East Texas county on Saturday (April 29) evening, killing at least four people and injuring dozens of others, while high winds, falling trees and floods killed five others in neighbouring states, according to news reports.

Three tornadoes were confirmed by the US National Weather Service in Canton, a city about 95 kilometres east of Dallas in Van Zandt County.

The winds flipped over cars, snapped trees, destroyed houses and left roads strewn with debris and fallen power lines, according to photographs and video published by the Dallas Morning News.

"We have at least four fatalities," Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said at a news conference on Sunday, adding that number could rise. "The damage was extensive in the affected area. It is heartbreaking and upsetting."

Forty nine people had been treated for injuries, she said.

Earlier a Canton fire department captain said he believed five people had been killed.

The mayor urged people to stay away from a sprawling flea market known as First Monday Trade Days, as crews tried to clean up debris.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed a search and rescue team to the area.

The storms caused floods in neighbouring states, killing a 72-year-old woman in southwestern Missouri who was washed away in her car, according to local media reports.

In Arkansas, a woman was killed when a tree fell on her mobile home in DeWitt, and a 10-year-old girls was killed after flood waters swept her away in Springdale, ABC News reported. A fire chief reponding to the storm was killed on Sunday in Cleburne County, the county sheriff said.

In Mississippi, a person was killed after a tree fell on their house in Durant, ABC reported.

The governors of Missouri and Oklahoma declared states of emergency due to flooding.

In the St. Louis area, severe thunderstorms were forecast through Sunday. Some people were told to evacuate and 33 rescues were conducted, mostly in the state's central and southwestern regions, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said.

Parts of Indiana received up to 20 cm of rain while areas in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas were drenched with up to 10 cm, James said.

Heavy rainfall in the Midwest was expected to continue on Sunday, along with wind gusts of 95 km per hour.

Flash floods and strong thunderstorms were forecast for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.