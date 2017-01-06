Top US senator expects Trump administration to enforce Iran deal

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The head of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Friday (Jan 6) that Washington abruptly rejecting the Iran nuclear deal could create "a crisis"and said he did not expect that approach under President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

"To tear it up on the front end, in my opinion, is not going to happen," US Senator Bob Corker told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Instead, he said he expected strong enforcement of the international agreement, in which Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

