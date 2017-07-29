Timeline of resignations and dismissals in Donald Trump's administration

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Reince Priebus, who was replaced on Friday (July 28) as White House chief of staff, is the latest in a string of officials who have left or been pushed out of United States President Donald Trump's administration.

Below is a list of the key figures who had been fired or had resigned from Trump's administration.

JANUARY

SALLY YATES

Acting US attorney-general fired by Trump after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump's immigration ban.



FEBRUARY

MICHAEL FLYNN



Trump's national security adviser resigns after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US before Trump took office and misled Vice-President Mike Pence about the conversations.

MAY

JAMES COMEY



Federal Bureau of Information director who had been leading an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome, was fired by Trump on May 9.

MICHAEL DUBKE



Resigns as White House Communications director on May 18.

JULY

SEAN SPICER



Resigns as White House press secretary on July 21, ending a turbulent tenure after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.

REINCE PRIEBUS



Beleaguered White House chief of staff ousted by Trump on Friday after only six months on the job. He was replaced by retired General John Kelly.