Timeline of resignations and dismissals in Donald Trump's administration

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is the latest in a string of officials who have left or were dismissed from US President Donald Trump's administration.
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is the latest in a string of officials who have left or were dismissed from US President Donald Trump's administration.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Reince Priebus, who was replaced on Friday (July 28) as White House chief of staff, is the latest in a string of officials who have left or been pushed out of United States President Donald Trump's administration.

Below is a list of the key figures who had been fired or had resigned from Trump's administration.

JANUARY

SALLY YATES

Acting US attorney-general fired by Trump after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump's immigration ban.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox


PHOTO: REUTERS

FEBRUARY

MICHAEL FLYNN


PHOTO: REUTERS

Trump's national security adviser resigns after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US before Trump took office and misled Vice-President Mike Pence about the conversations.

MAY

JAMES COMEY


PHOTO: EPA

Federal Bureau of Information director who had been leading an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome, was fired by Trump on May 9.

MICHAEL DUBKE


PHOTO: WASHINGTON POST/JABIN BOTSFORD

Resigns as White House Communications director on May 18.

JULY

SEAN SPICER


PHOTO: AFP

Resigns as White House press secretary on July 21, ending a turbulent tenure after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.

REINCE PRIEBUS


PHOTO: AFP

Beleaguered White House chief of staff ousted by Trump on Friday after only six months on the job. He was replaced by retired General John Kelly.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice