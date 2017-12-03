Timeline Of Events

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with Russia. Here are the key events surrounding his Russian links.

Dec 21: Egypt submits to the United Nations Security Council a resolution about Israeli settlements.

Dec 22: A senior Trump transition team member, later identified as Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, tells Flynn to contact foreign governments, including Russia, to influence them to delay the vote or defeat the resolution. Flynn speaks to a Russian ambassador, later identified as Mr Sergey Kislyak (above), and requests that Russia vote against or delay the resolution.

Dec 23: Mr Kislyak tells Flynn that Russia will not vote against the resolution. The resolution is later adopted, with the US abstaining.

Dec 28: President Barack Obama imposes sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 election. Mr Kislyak contacts Flynn.

Dec 29: Following the sanctions, Flynn is advised by another Trump official that the team does not want to escalate the situation. Flynn calls Mr Kislyak and asks that Russia not escalate the situation. Two days later, Mr Kislyak tells Flynn that Russia would not retaliate.

Jan 20, 2017: Mr Trump takes office and Flynn becomes national security adviser.

Jan 24:

• Flynn is interviewed by FBI agents. He says he didn't talk to Mr Kislyak about asking Russia to refrain from escalating its response to the sanctions. He also does not recall another conversation in which Mr Kislyak said Russia would moderate its response. Both statements are later proved false.

• Flynn also deceives agents about his contacts regarding the Egypt resolution. He says that he had only asked other countries about their positions. He also says Russia never told him about its response to his request.

Feb 13: Flynn resigns over reports that he misled the White House about his contacts with Russia.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS