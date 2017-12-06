Time magazine names #MeToo movement 'The Silence Breakers' as person of the year

#MeToo hashtag on the hand of a protester during a gathering against gender-based and sexual violence called by the Effronte-e-s Collective, on the Place de la Republique square in Paris on Oct 29, 2017.
#MeToo hashtag on the hand of a protester during a gathering against gender-based and sexual violence called by the Effronte-e-s Collective, on the Place de la Republique square in Paris on Oct 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
48 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Time magazine has named the social movement aimed at raising awareness about sexual harassment and assault, epitomised by the #MeToo social media hashtag, as the most influential "person" in 2017, the publication announced on Wednesday (Dec 6).

"This is the fastest moving social change we've seen in decades, and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women - and some men, too - who came forward to tell their own stories,"

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told NBC's Today programme, referring to them as "the silence breakers".

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch