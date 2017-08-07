Tillerson warns Lavrov of 'serious mistrust' between US and Russia

MANILA (AFP, Reuters) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday (Aug 7) he had told his Russian counterpart that Moscow's meddling in the US presidential election had created "serious mistrust" between the countries.

After meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a security forum in Manila, Mr Tillerson said he had also warned him Washington was deciding on a response to the Kremlin's decision to order a cut in the size of the US mission in Moscow.

Mr Tillerson also said the United States wants to work with Russia and it was pointless to cut off ties over their disagreements.

Mr Tillerson told reporters that Russia had indicated “some willingness” to talk and find ways to move forward on the thorny issue of the Ukraine.

He said he saw US-Russia relations pragmatically and believed problems could be addressed.