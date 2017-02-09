Tillerson meets with Canada's Freeland

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hosted Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland at the State Department on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Freeland is also expected to meet Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee among others.

Canada's government, eager to sidestep potentially protectionist US policies, has said it was confident that President Donald Trump would see that working closely with Canada benefited both nations' economies.

Trump - who is committed to renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico - said during his inauguration speech in late January that his administration would stick to a policy of "Buy American."

Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States and could be crippled by any new US measures designed to restrict imports.