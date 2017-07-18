Thwarted by lawmakers, Trump vows 'great healthcare plan' after Obamacare fails

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After Republicans' effort to pass a healthcare Bill in the Senate collapsed on Monday (July 17), US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 18) put the blame on Democrats and a few members of his own party, but vowed to come back with "a great healthcare plan".

"We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

"As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!" Mr Trump added.