Thrice bitten - still bearing up remarkably well

WASHINGTON • It was the third close shave for a Colorado man attacked by a shark in Hawaii - as he had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years, according to the local media.

Mr Dylan McWilliams, 20, was bodyboarding in the ocean off Kauai last Thursday when what he believed to be a tiger shark around 2m long chomped down on his leg, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

The outdoorsman - who said he has worked as a survival training instructor - was able to swim around 30m back to shore, where a bystander called paramedics.

"I didn't know if I lost half my leg or what," he said.

Mr McWilliams received seven stitches in hospital - just months after he was given nine staples in his scalp following an altercation with a black bear at a Colorado summer camp last July.

As he was sleeping outdoors, Mr McWilliams said he was awoken by the bear biting the back of his head. It then dragged him, only dropping its grip as he punched it and poked it in the eye.

"I guess I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time," he said of the attack, which caught the attention of media outlets worldwide.

The two attacks followed Mr McWilliams' first run-in with a denizen of the wild - a rattlesnake - during a Utah hiking trip. However, he told the Star Advertiser, the bite was not severe, and he was ill for only a couple of days.

"My parents are grateful I'm still alive," he added.

