Three people reported dead amid gunfire at New Mexico high school

SANTA FE (WASHINGTON POST) - Three people were killed when gunfire erupted early on Thursday (Dec 7) at a New Mexico high school, according to media reports.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the victims are believed to be students.

The shooting happened early on Thursday at Aztec High School, a school with about 1,000 students near the Colorado border.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office told KRQE-TV that it had apprehended the person who allegedly fired the shots and confirmed there are victims.

Sheriff's deputies were working to evacuate students to safety and were searching the school buildings.

The shooting took place a week before the fifth anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the deadliest school shooting in US history.

On Dec 14, 2012, a man opened fire at the school, killing 20 children and six staff members.

In the small community of Aztec, worried parents rushed to city hall to meet their children. The police department in nearby Bloomfield locked down school buildings as a precaution, according to the department's Facebook page.