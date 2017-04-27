There's a red button on President Donald Trump's desk - for Coke

There is a red button on United States President Donald Trump's desk, and it doesn't launch any missiles.

With a press, Mr Trump summons a butler who brings him a Coca-Cola.

This glimpse into how the 45th US president is making himself at home at the White House was mentioned briefly in an Associated Press interview published on Sunday (April 23).

"A man accustomed to wealth and its trappings, Trump has embraced life in the Executive Mansion, often regaling guests with trivia about the historic decor," White House correspondent Julie Pace wrote in "Trump at 100 days: 'It's a different kind of presidency'".

"With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president."

While the AP interview was mostly about the first 100 days of Trump's presidency, this little detail, unsurprisingly, caught the attention of readers.

Trump has a button on his desk he can press and a butler brings him a Coke https://t.co/RbaJFTiiA1 pic.twitter.com/74lFLs4rvy — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) April 25, 2017

The number of tweets on the subject has soared since New York Times national security editor Amy Fiscus highlighted the lines on Twitter on Wednesday.

Trump's red Coke button seems like an improvement on his old method pic.twitter.com/WltO2qK52Z — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) April 25, 2017

There's a red button on Trump's desk that he can push and a guy will bring him a Coke....that's amazing. Where do I sign up — Amy Pierce (@amypierce13) April 26, 2017

True story. Trump presses a red button on his desk and a butler brings him a Coke. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/UbEbAtRUJQ — @midnight (@midnight) April 26, 2017

Trump's love for Coke, and for fast food in general, has been well documented. According to past reports, he also likes his steak well done, and with ketchup.

In January, a CNN reporter shared a photo of the billionaire with the soft drink on his desk.

something you never saw during previous administration, soda on the Resolute desk pic.twitter.com/U7hZPbmWKE — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 28, 2017

During the campaign, he was frequently served Big Macs on his private plane. He has also shared a photo of him eating KFC fried chicken on Twitter.

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania - departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

But according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in an interview in March, Trump no longer dines on fast food because cuisine at the White House is "great".