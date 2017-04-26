The President's list

In an e-mail to his supporters this week, US President Donald Trump wrote: "The dishonest media doesn't like to talk about what we've accomplished, so I'm going to give you a few highlights of what we've done. These are just a few of the things we've done and we are only getting started… No matter what the media does to try and stop us, I will keep fighting day and night until we can say that we've truly made America great again." Here is the list of promises Mr Trump says he has kept, accompanied by a fact check by Nirmal Ghosh

"We ordered the construction of a strong, impenetrable wall along the southern border."

The wall planned along the US-Mexico border to halt illegal immigration, which had figured prominently in Mr Trump's campaign speeches, will cost billions of dollars. It has yet to find funding and will clearly require a battle with Congress, where many members, including Republicans, oppose it.

"We nominated Justice Gorsuch to the Supreme Court who has already begun hearing a case on religious liberties. So important!"

Analysts and critics alike agree that this is Mr Trump's standout achievement. However, they also point out that any Republican president would have been able to do this; the groundwork was laid by the party when it blocked then President Barack Obama's liberal appointee, in effect betting that it would have a Republican in power who would nominate a conservative.

"We signed the Hire American, Buy American Act to help American workers and manufacturers who have been left in the dark."

The ramifications of this Act - which will make it more difficult for businesses to hire lower-wage foreign workers and will involve a review of government rules related to the use of American companies for federal contracts - have yet to play out.

"We approved the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines that will provide tens of thousands of new jobs and help end our dependence on Middle East oil."

Both projects would employ more than 50,000 people, although many of the construction jobs will be temporary.

"We stopped using your tax dollars to fund abortions around the world."

The women's health organisation Planned Parenthood, affected by this order, receives about US$500 million (S$696 million) a year from the federal government. It says only 3 per cent of the services it provides are to do with abortions. Mr Trump said the funding would be withheld unless the organisation stopped providing abortion services. Planned Parenthood has rejected the condition.

"We rolled back Obama's restrictions on your constitutional right to protect yourself and your family through the Second Amendment."

Mr Trump repealed an Obama-era regulation that prevented individuals with mental health conditions from buying firearms.

"We ordered restrictions on immigration from countries compromised by radical Islamic terrorism - even despite obstruction from the far left."

The order has been twice stalled by federal courts and remains in limbo. The government plans to challenge the last stay order in the Supreme Court.

"We ended terrible regulations that sent American factories overseas and hurt small businesses."

Mr Trump has lifted some environmental curbs on the fossil fuel industry and ordered agencies to eliminate two regulations for every new regulation issued.