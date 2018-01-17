The Fakeys: Comedians turn tables on Trump's 'fake news' awards

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Far from silencing his critics, US President Donald Trump's pledge to hand out awards for what he calls fake news has fired up comedians and media commentators, and has them competing for a prize.

Trump, who has called the press "the enemy of the people", frequently uses the term fake news to cast doubt on news reports critical of him or his administration, often without presenting evidence to support his case.

In January, Trump tweeted his plans to announce "the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year" on Jan 8.

He later postponed the date until Jan 17, saying on Twitter that "the interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!"

Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show," is campaigning for "Fakest Dishonesty", "Dishonestest Corruption" and "Smallest Button" among several other made-up categories with a billboard in New York's Times Square.

With one day to the event, the White House has not given any details of whether or how Trump intends to go ahead with his awards.