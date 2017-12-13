The big 'if' in Tillerson's overture to North Korea

WASHINGTON - A senior United Nations official said after a visit to North Korea this week that he believed he has left the "door ajar" for a negotiated solution to the North Korean nuclear impasse.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has possibly gone further, opening a window of opportunity for talks with Pyongyang when he said the US was ready to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions. By doing so, he is dropping a key US demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear weapons programme.

Analysts told The Straits Times Mr Tillerson's overture could open a much-needed wiindow for dialogue and possibly bring about a breakthrough in the current stalemate. However, the big question is whether the US top diplomat speaks for the Trump administration.

Mr Tilleron's remarks, made at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Tuesday (Dec 12), is seen as a softening of the US' position. He said: "Let's just meet and let's talk about the weather if you want and talk about whether it's going to be a square table or a round table if that's what you're excited about."

UN political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman, who became the highest-level UN official to visit North Korea since 2011 after a four-day visit, also expressed hopes for talks. On Tuesday, he told reporters: "Time will tell what was the impact of our discussions, but I think we have left the door ajar and I fervently hope that the door to a negotiated solution will now be opened wide."

Mr Tillerson's speech "is a significant development and could open a window of opportunity for talks - IF he speaks for the administration", said Dr Sue Mi Terry, Senior Fellow for the Korea Chair at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

"That's a big if," she told The Straits Times over e-mail. "It is not clear if Trump signed off on his statement. Given the tense relations between Tillerson and Trump, it is hard to know if the Secretary of State speaks for the President."

Mr Trump has publicly contradicted Mr Tillerson in the past, specifically on North Korea. And for weeks there has been media speculation that Mr Tillerson may resign.

Likewise, Mr Will Saetren, a research associate at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington DC, has his doubts. "It's a positive step but I take it with a grain of salt," he told ST.

He added that nobody can verify if Mr Trump will change his mind "tomorrow or the next day, or the next time North Korea launches a missile - which will happen, they are on the path towards testing proven ICBM capability and they won't stop".

Just hours after Mr Tillerson made the comments, the White House issued an ambiguous statement that did not make it clear if Mr Trump had approved the speech.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in the statement: "The President's views on North Korea have not changed."

North Korea was "acting in an unsafe way not only toward Japan, China, and South Korea, but the entire world. North Korea's actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea," she added.

On Wednesday, state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to make North Korea the "world's strongest nuclear power". The North has rattled the world with a series of missile launches and its largest nuclear test in recent months in its bid to develop a warhead capable of striking the US.

Still, Mr Tillerson's comments are generally welcomed by analysts, who say these may lead to the easing of tensions.

Dr Denny Roy, Senior Fellow at the East West Centre in Hawaii, told ST over e-mail : "Tillerson's comments are a welcome opportunity to reduce tensions, at least temporarily, if Pyongyang chooses to respond affirmatively to the offer by agreeing to a meeting and not insisting on its own pre-conditions."

He noted the useful ambiguity in the term "talks".

He said: "In the recent past the policy has been that Washington will agree to 'talks' without pre-conditions, but not 'negotiations'...The US government could agree to 'talks' while still claiming it has not given ground."

Dr Roy added: "I think the table is set for Pyongyang to declare victory a little early and start leveraging the progress they've made so far. This way they avoid pushing Trump into military action. Many authoritative US commentators, some within government, are already saying North Korea has shown enough that we must assume they have the capability to hit the US homeland with a nuclear explosive."

Mr Saetren also expressed cautious optimism.

He said: "The most significant thing is it signals a shift that the administration might actually be able to tolerate a nuclear armed North Korea, for now. Previously that has been completely unacceptable."

He added that he hopes it works out as it is the only way forward.

"The tit-for-tat war of words can only end badly for everyone. Hopefully this is the United States beginning to construct the off ramp that we need," he said.