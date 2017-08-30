Texas flood disaster: The devastation in numbers

HOUSTON - Monster storm Harvey, the biggest rainstorm in the history of continental United States, hit south Texas coast last Friday (Aug 25), gushing torrents of rain over Houston, the country's fourth largest city with six million people in the greater metropolitan area.

At least 16 people are confirmed dead, including a veteran police officer, and the toll is expected to rise.

After bringing record rainfall and catastrophic flooding in Texas, Harvey is slowly heading towards the neighbouring state of Louisiana.

Here's a quick look at the disaster by the numbers:

- More than 1.25m of rain has fallen on Texas so far and that translates into some 34 trillion litres of rainwater. More rain is expected.

- More than 30,000 people are expected to stay in emergency shelters.

- Some 500,000 people are likely to need federal government aid.

- More than 3,500 people have been rescued by the authorities. About 12,000 national guards were deployed for search and rescue operations.

- Two million litres of bottled water and two million meals are being sent to affected regions by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Charities and other federal, state and local agencies will add to that.

- Ten of the state's 25 refineries are shut down. As much as 30 per cent of oil refining power has been imperiled.

- Losses could range between US$30 billion (S$41 billion) and US$100 billion.

