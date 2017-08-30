Teen shooter in deadly New Mexico library attack was suicidal, says pastor

SANTA FE, New Mexico (REUTERS) - A teenager who killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting at a small-town New Mexico library was suicidal, his pastor told a newspaper.

The 16-year-old, who opened fire in the Clovis-Carter Public Library in the town of Clovis on Monday afternoon, had a "very hard life", his pastor, David Stevens, told the Eastern New Mexico News on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The high school sophomore recently told Stevens' daughter he was "laying with a gun at his side and a suicide note in his pocket," the pastor of Clovis' Living Word Church of God told the newspaper.

Pastors at the church thought the boy had turned himself around, but on Monday he started shooting inside the town library.

Among the wounded was at least one child, a 10-year-old boy, Noah Molina, who was airlifted along with three other people to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas and was in satisfactory condition on Tuesday, said Eric Finley, spokesman for University Medical Centre in Lubbock.

Photo of Clovis, New Mexico library mass shooting suspect in custody

Reports of 2 dead 4-6 wounded https://t.co/Go1JIg3RQp pic.twitter.com/aJPSC4jFI8 — 🇺🇸 ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) August 29, 2017

Another photo of possible suspect from local outlet, not yet confirmed. #Clovis pic.twitter.com/BVfnyyARL0 — Stefanie MacWilliams (@StefMacWilliams) August 29, 2017

Also wounded were Noah's sister, Alexis Molina, 21, and Howard Jones, 53.

Alexis Molina and Jones were in serious condition on Tuesday, Finley said.

The fourth surviving victim has requested privacy and was not identified.

Authorities have not identified the two people who were killed.

"We are in the infancy of this and we will have to gather information and talk to him and find out if he will give up any other information," police chief Douglas Ford told a news conference.

A spokeswoman for Curry County District Attorney Andrea Reeb said the case would be handled in juvenile court, but would give no other details about the alleged shooter.

Two females were killed and two other females and two males were wounded and taken to University Medical Centre in Lubbock, Texas, about 161km south-east of Clovis.

Lupe Aguirre told the Albuquerque Journal he ran inside the library to look for his wife when the shooting began. Once inside he found himself cornered by the shooter.

"He was happy," Aguirre told the newspaper, adding that the gunman told him to get on the floor. "He was just laughing, smiling the whole time until he came up real close to me, and then he put on that mean look."

Aguirre said his wife, who was not injured, told him it appeared the gunman was firing randomly, the newspaper reported.

Clovis, with a population of about 40,000, is around 300km east of Albuquerque. It is home to Cannon Air Force Base.