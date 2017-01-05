Teen dabs beside Paul Ryan as his father is being sworn into US Congress, House Speaker left clueless

Just when you thought we've left the dab behind in 2016, a teenager has brought it right back, proving once again that some trends are hard to die.

At the swearing-in ceremony of the 115th Congress on Tuesday (Jan 3), Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan took photos with the newly minted office holders and their families after the event.

In a video uploaded on C-SPAN, newly sworn-in Rep. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, was posing with one hand on a bible and a big bright smile on his face, with Mr Ryan.

The bible bearer, his 17-year-old son Cal, decided to sneak in a dab when the photo was going to be taken, right there in the hallowed halls of Congress.

A dab is a quick movement, where you drop your head in the bend of your arm, made popular by public figures in recent times.

Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba, basketball superstar Lebron James and even former Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, have all hopped aboard the dab train.

Cal Marshall's dab left House Speaker Ryan absolutely confused.

He asked the younger Mr Marshall, as he gently pushed his hand down, "Do you want to put your hand down?"

Clearly not having any understanding whatsoever of what a dab is, Mr Ryan also asked the teenager if he needed to sneeze.

Later on, he confirmed the confusion, posting on Twitter: "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though."

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

Congressman Marshall later sent out a tweet of his own, tagging Mr Ryan in it, saying that Cal has been grounded.

So worth it, Cal. So worth it.