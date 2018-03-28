Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix to appear before UK parliamentary committee

Alexander Nix is likely to make his second appearance before a British parliamentary committee on April 17, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONDON (REUTERS) - The suspended chief executive of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, will appear before a British parliamentary committee, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee said on Wednesday (March 28).

Lawmakers in the United States and Europe are demanding to know more about Facebook's privacy practices after a whistleblower said Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data to target US and British voters.

The session will be Nix's second appearance before the committee and is likely to take place on April 17.

