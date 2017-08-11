Stolen IMDB funds are focus of US criminal investigation

A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb 3, 2016.
A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb 3, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US is conducting a criminal investigation into money stolen from a Malaysian state investment fund that allegedly was used to buy more than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in real estate and other assets.

The Justice Department on Thursday (Aug 10) asked a judge in Los Angeles to put on hold civil forfeiture lawsuits against assets acquired by Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, because pursuing these may have "an adverse effect" on its ability to conduct the criminal investigation.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice