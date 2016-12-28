Still waiting for you: Carrie Fisher's therapy dog mourns her death along with millions of fans

"I'll still be waiting for you," read a tweet from an account set up for Fisher's therapy dog Gary after her death.
"I'll still be waiting for you," read a tweet from an account set up for Fisher's therapy dog Gary after her death.PHOTO: TWITTER/@GARY_THEDOG
The last Instagram photo of the pair, pictured snuggling on the set of Amazon's television series Catastrophe, posted on Dec 15.
The last Instagram photo of the pair, pictured snuggling on the set of Amazon's television series Catastrophe, posted on Dec 15.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/GARYFISHER
Fisher and her French bulldog with London police, posted on Instagram on June 4.
Fisher and her French bulldog with London police, posted on Instagram on June 4.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/GARYFISHER
Fisher with Gary at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb 19 last year (2015).
Fisher with Gary at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb 19 last year (2015).PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
3 hours ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

UNITED STATES - Millions of fans around the world are mourning Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher but perhaps none more so than her dog, Gary.

The French bulldog is the therapy dog of Fisher, who had been open about having bipolar disorder. They were inseparable, often appearing together at events including the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this April and a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December last year (2015).

A tweet from a Twitter account set up for the four-year-old dog showed the canine looking pensively out of a window, with the caption "I'll still be waiting for you". It is unclear if the account is managed by a family member of Fisher's or a fan.

The tweet, which has tugged at the heartstrings of fans and garnered more than 17,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes, was sent out at 4.20am on Wednesday, hours after the news of Fisher's death broke.

Apart from Twitter, Gary also has his own Instagram account, set up in 2015 and with a following of more than 81,700.

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever 🐶❤️😍😘 #garyfisher #garyinlondon2016 #garyloveshismom

Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever 🐶❤️😍😘 #garyfisher #garyinlondon2016 #garyloveshismom

A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on

Din/date night with mom 🐶❤️️#garyinitaly2016 #garytravelstheworld #garyloveshismom

Din/date night with mom 🐶❤️️#garyinitaly2016 #garytravelstheworld #garyloveshismom

A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on

Last night with my mom at the Strand book store 🐶📖 #garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garyinnewyork2016 #theprincessdiarist #garyworkswithhismom

The American actress, best remembered as Princess Leia in George Lucas' Star Wars films, died aged 60 on Tuesday (Dec 27).

She had been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack during a flight on Friday (Dec 23) from London to Los Angeles.

Gary was reportedly by Fisher's side on the flight and was also seen with her daughter Billie Lourd at the hospital she was taken to.

Fisher said in 2013 in an interview: "Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me, and that calms me down. He's anxious when he's away from me."

Another tweet by @Gary_TheDog at 8am on Wednesday shows the dog with Fisher in a collage of three photos, with the caption: "I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine."

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
The company behind the game-changing beauty product

Shopping