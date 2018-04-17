Starbucks in hot water over racial profiling claims

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

A demonstrator outside a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia on Sunday protesting against the arrest of two black men which has sparked accusations of racial profiling. A video of last Thursday's arrest, posted by a cafe patron on Twitter, has been viewed millions of times. The men were accused by a cafe employee of trespassing, but they said they were waiting for a friend before ordering. Starbucks did not press charges and the men were later released. CEO Kevin Johnson expressed the company's "deepest apologies" to the men for what he said was the "reprehensible outcome" of the incident. He said the company would investigate and "make any necessary changes" to avoid a recurrence. "Starbucks stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling," he added.

