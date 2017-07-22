Spicer quits as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON • Mr Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned yesterday, telling US President Donald Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new communications director.

Mr Trump offered Mr Scaramucci the job at 10am local time. The President requested that Mr Spicer stay on, but Mr Spicer told Mr Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Currently at the Export-Import Bank, Mr Scaramucci is expected to start his new job next month, according to a White House official.

The position has been vacant since Mr Michael Dubke resigned in May as communications director.

Mr Spicer has been serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since Mr Dubke left.

Mr Scaramucci, a Republican fund-raiser and founder of Skybridge Capital, was earlier offered the post of US ambassador to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

NYTIMES, REUTERS