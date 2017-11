FLORIDA (REUTERS) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Monday (Oct 30) successfully delivering a Koreasat-5A commercial communications satellite into orbit.

Several minutes after liftoff, the first stage rocket returned to Earth in flames and landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Spacex chief executive officer Elon Musk's goal is to incorporate reusable rockets and space apparatus during its missions.