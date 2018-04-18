Southwest Airlines jet is forced to land with engine damage

PHILADELPHIA (BLOOMBERG) – A Southwest Airlines jetliner made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine blew out on the Boeing 737-700.

The cabin depressurised when engine debris broke a window, according to an NBC affiliate.

A woman was drawn towards the hole, the affiliate said, citing a relative of a passenger.

The plane landed safely.

Southwest said the flight, which was bound for Dallas from New York’s LaGuardia airport, had 143 customers and five crew members.

The airline said it was in the process of transporting them to the terminal.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet it was aware of the incident and was gathering information.

Boeing is aware of an incident with @SouthwestAir flight #1380. We are gathering more information and stand ready to provide technical assistance. — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) April 17, 2018

Photos from inside Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in Philadelphia.



Courtesy Matt Tranchin pic.twitter.com/NgfGAvTULl — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) April 17, 2018

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

@SouthwestAir These are the hero’s of SWA 1380 NYC to Dallas We lost an engine mid-flight and they guided back to Philly saved 149 on board pic.twitter.com/RNA8sXRBZA — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

The NTSB investigates the most serious engine failures and conducted a probe of another Southwest engine issue in 2016.

Reports of shrapnel shattering a window suggest that the engine broke apart in what is known as an “uncontained” failure.

US regulations require engines to be covered in tough casings designed to prevent metal from flying into fuel tanks and passenger areas if an engine breaks apart.