Some nations affected by US immigration order may stay on list - John Kelly

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Some of the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration will not likely be taken off the list any time soon, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Tuesday (Jan 31).

Kelly said people from the seven targeted nations who hold dual citizenship will be allowed to enter the United States on the passport of a non-restricted nation.

The new Homeland Security secretary faced questioning about the executive order Trump signed on Friday that halted travel to the United States by people with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and stopped the resettlement of refugees for 120 days.

There was widespread confusion at airports around the world as customs officials and airlines struggled to interpret the new rules. Several lawsuits have been filed blocking portions of the order, which drew harsh criticism from Democrats, human rights organisations and some Western US allies.

Since the order, 721 travellers trying to enter from the seven countries were denied entry, according to Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

Kelly said federal immigration and customs officials were in compliance with the court orders on immigration and no agent knowingly or intentionally violated them.