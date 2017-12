(REUTERS) - Just over 160 people donned Santa Claus costumes and skis to hit the slopes for the 18th annual "Santa Sunday" in the US state of Maine, this past weekend (Dec 3).

The slopes and lifts at the Sunday River resort were packed with revelers sporting Santa's signature red suit with white trim.

This year's event raised $2,500 for local charities, according to the resort's website.