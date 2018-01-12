Six US senators say they have reached immigration deal

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A bipartisan group of six US senators said on Thursday (Jan 11) they had reached agreement on immigration reform and were now working to build support for the deal in Congress.

"We have been working for four months and have reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification, and the Dream Act - the areas outlined by the president," the so-called Gang of Six said in a statement.

(This story is developing)