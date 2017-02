Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, yesterday. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed US groundhog, emerged from its burrow yesterday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada that is celebrated every Feb 2.