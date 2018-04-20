Shooting at Florida school as students stage walkout

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A Florida high school student shot and wounded a classmate on Friday (April 20) as students around the country were poised to stage walkouts to protest gun violence.

The Sheriff's Office for Marion County said the suspect was in custody following the early morning shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida.

The Ocala Star Banner newspaper said one student shot another in the ankle.

"At this time we have one person injured and they are being treated by medics," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Ocala shooting came as students nationwide were urged to walk out of classes to mark the 19th anniversary of the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado which left 13 people dead.

The walkout has been organised by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three adult staff members were killed by a troubled former classmate on Feb 14.

The Parkland students have spearheaded a grassroots campaign for gun control which included marches by hundreds of thousands of Americans on March 24.

The scene at Forest High School in Ocala. One student wounded, another in custody after a shooting. Students are being searched and put on buses to First Baptist of Ocala for parent pickup. #Ocala @mycbs4 pic.twitter.com/DVARgywtgr — Andy Paras 🦅 (@AndyParas) April 20, 2018

This has to stop. We have to do more to protect our kids. https://t.co/BrSNAYhFOs — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) April 20, 2018

In Washington, students from area high schools planned to rally at the White House on Friday and march on Congress to demand action on gun control from legislators.