Several nations press for two-state solution

The day after UN member states roundly snubbed America's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel saw several countries stress the need for a two-state solution to the longstanding conflict in the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed their support for an independent Palestinian state in a phone call between the two leaders yesterday, the Kremlin said.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the United States' move after meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Paris, and vowed to work so that Palestinians can live within sound borders alongside Israel, "with Jerusalem as the capital of the two states". Mr Abbas said the US proved to be a dishonest mediator, and Palestinians can no longer accept any plan from it.

On Thursday, 128 United Nations members - including Singapore - voted for a resolution condemning US President Donald Trump's Dec 6 decision on Jerusalem.

Only nine countries, including the US and Israel, voted against the motion, while 35 abstained - an unusually high figure for motions to do with the intractable conflict.

The remaining 21 of the 193 UN members were not present for the vote, which Turkey and Yemen had mooted at an emergency session of the world body's general assembly.

The vote followed America's veto of a UN Security Council resolution on Monday - backed by all 14 other council members - that would have required the US to rescind its move.

Israel seized East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, claiming the entire city as its capital. But Palestinians see its east as capital of their future state.

Ahead of Thursday's vote, Mr Trump and his ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley threatened to withdraw American aid to countries thinking of voting against the US.

Many of the countries that voted against the motion condemning the US move, abstained or stayed away are tiny states reliant on US aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who a day earlier called the UN a "house of lies", praised "the great number of countries that did not vote for the action". But Mr Erdogan said the US attitude ahead of the vote "will be remembered in the history of democracy as an ugly and unforgivable act".

Singapore's Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said in a Facebook post he was "proud that Singapore took a principled stand and voted on the side of the rule of law".

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier issued a statement following the US decision on Jerusalem and reiterated Singapore's support for a two-state solution, saying the city's future status should be decided through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

The US decision has seen angry protests and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak yesterday led a rally and vowed to "do whatever necessary to ensure Jerusalem returns to the Palestinians".

Protests also continued in the Palestinian Territories, with two Palestinians killed in Gaza yesterday in clashes with Israeli forces.

US Vice-President Mike Pence has also postponed a trip to the Middle East, after Palestinian and Arab Christian leaders opposed the US move and refused to meet him.

Correction note: An earlier version of this story said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs “had earlier condemned the US decision on Jerusalem”. This is inaccurate. The ministry spokesman’s comments on Dec 7 had said: “The status of Jerusalem is a sensitive and complex issue with a long history. Any premature and unilateral action to alter the status of Jerusalem will impede progress for a peaceful resolution of the Middle East and Palestinian problem. The future status of Jerusalem should be decided through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.”

The spokesman had added: “Singapore reaffirms its longstanding and consistent support for a two-state solution, which will involve the establishment of an independent Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with the State of Israel."