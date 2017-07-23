Sessions, Mueller should investigate Clinton: Trump

WASHINGTON• • United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter yesterday to complain about the special counsel investigating possible ties between his 2016 election campaign and Russia.

Mr Trump, who defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election, questioned why his attorney-general, Mr Jeff Sessions, and special counsel Robert Mueller were not investigating former FBI director James Comey or Mrs Clinton for her e-mail practices as secretary of state.

"So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council (sic) looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 emails deleted...," he wrote on Twitter. "My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & the authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!" The FBI decided last year not to recommend criminal charges against Mrs Clinton for her e-mail practices. Mr Trump fired Mr Comey in May.

Mr Sessions has recently become a lightning rod for Mr Trump's anger over the probe into allegations of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Mr Sessions recused himself from the probe in March after having failed to disclose at his confirmation hearing that he had held meetings last year with Russia's ambassador.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Mr Trump had inquired about his authority to issue pardons as Mr Mueller's Russia probe widens. Mr Trump cited his power to pardon in a series of tweets yesterday. "While all agree the U.S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS," he wrote.

Mr Trump also lashed out via Twitter at a Washington Post report of previously undisclosed alleged contacts between allies of his campaign and Russian officials. "A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post, this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions. These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop!" he tweeted yesterday.

NO INVESTIGATION So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council (sic) looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 emails deleted...My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & the authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails! UNITED STATES PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, in a Twitter complaint about special counsel Robert Mueller investigating possible ties between his 2016 election campaign and Russia.

The Washington Post reported late on Friday that US intelligence officials had collected information that Russia's ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak had told his superiors in Russia he had discussed campaign-related matters and policies important to Moscow last year with Mr Sessions.

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST