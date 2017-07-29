Sessions 'hurt' by Trump's attacks but still loyal

WASHINGTON • US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions has described himself as hurt by President Donald Trump's public rebukes of his job performance, but said that he intended to carry on in his role and cited his shared commitment with the President to prosecuting violent crime and leaks of sensitive information.

"It's kind of hurtful," Mr Sessions said on Fox News, referring to the barrage of personal criticism directed at him by Mr Trump in recent days.

"But the President of the United States is a strong leader.

"I understand his feelings about it, because this has been a big distraction for him," Mr Sessions said of the inquiry into alleged links between Mr Trump's election campaign and Russia.

He has recused himself from the inquiry due to his own contacts with Russian officials, which has irked Mr Trump.

Mr Sessions also made clear, not yet six full months into his job, that he was well aware his time as the nation's top law enforcement official could still come to an end at any moment.

"I serve at the pleasure of the President. I've understood that from the day I took the job."

July 29, 2017
